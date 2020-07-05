How’s this for a wonderful idea? The lovely folks over at Blush Petals Flower Shop is giving away a gorgeous bouquet worth Dhs300, and offering the winner a chance to pass it forward by gifting another bouquet to a friend. Offer is valid to Dubai residents only.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before July 31, 2020 at 5pm

Usual terms and conditions apply.

  • Date Format: MM slash DD slash YYYY

*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2020 at 5pm 

 