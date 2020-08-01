It’s time to say you ‘ended up at 1Oak’ again…

Dubai lounge and restaurant 1Oak is set to reopen its doors tonight, Sunday August 9. The long-awaited reopening might be a little different in the new circumstances, as the venue is only accepting table reservations for now.

1Oak Dubai announced the news on its Instagram page, which will have live music from Diana Montana and Yann Turner. The Business Bay bar will open from 10pm until late every day from tonight with live music and a brand new menu.

The team has collaborated with London’s acclaimed “Meat Man” Chef Richard Turner to create exciting new dishes. These include a truffle grilled cheese sandwich, fried chicken burger, as well as a new signature cheese burger.

Having been visited by some of the world’s top performers, including Trey Songz, Swae Lee, Lil Pump, and more, the nightlife venue quickly made its way to becoming a Dubai hotspot when it opened in March 2018.

1 Oak, which stands for ‘one of a kind’, is a name famous for partying around the world, with venues in LA, New York in Las Vegas. The spot is known for being frequented by some of the world’s biggest celebrities.

The Dubai outpost can be found in JW Marriott Marquis, home to other successful venues such as Seven Sisters, Prime 68 and the much-loved Wanderlust brunch.

1 Oak Dubai also boasts a stunning outdoor terrace which is adorned with tumbling green foliage and pretty faux flowers. While it’s still a bit too hot to sit outside right now, we can’t wait to revisit it when it reopens for the cooler months.

1Oak, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, 10pm ’til late, Sunday August 9, table reservations only. Tel: (052) 881 8888. 1oak-dubai.com

Images: Facebook