It’s almost game, set and match for the week, what are you doing this weekend?

At What’s On we endeavour to serve you only the very best of Abu Dhabi. If it’s ace, a smash hit or something new we think you’d love, we’re here to put the ball in your court.

Thursday, August 13

1. You can now get vegan chocolate ice cream delivered to your door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Creamery ME (@brooklyncreameryme) on Jul 4, 2020 at 3:45am PDT

The Brooklyn Creamery has already scooped out a name for itself through a range of high taste, low-calorie ice creams. But now they’ve hit a whole new level of dessert alchemy by creating a range of vegan-friendly, entirely dairy-free ice creams. You can dig into Chocolate and Coconut, Berry 3X, Double Shot Espresso, Acai Berry Banana, French Vanilla Bean and Lotta Chocolate flavours, with zero lactose, zero guilt, and a lot less calories than you’d expect. Which means you don’t have to wait for a messy break-up before you can justify finishing a pint in one go.

In Abu Dhabi you can find The Brooklyn Creamery via Talabat and Deliveroo or in the aisles of Souq Planet stores.

2. Enjoy a five-course Italian feast at Cipriani Yas Island

A series of Chef’s Table dining experiences are taking place at various locations in the capital this month as part of the Abu Dhabi Culinary Season. Some of the city’s best chefs have put together five-course menus inspired by specific international cuisines. At Cipriani Yas Island you can take your palate on a true giro d’Italia with Capaccio Alla Cipriani, Fillet of Branzino “alla Carlina” with Rice Pilaf, and the Cipriani Vanilla Meringue, all for just Dhs350 per person.

Cipriani Yas Island, Yas Marina, 6pm to midnight daily, Dhs350. Tel: (02) 657 5400, @ciprianiyasisland

Friday, August 14

3. A place we really do give a monkey’s about

Al Ain Zoo and the interactive Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre within have now reopened with enhanced pandemic health and safety standards. A place where conservation is at the heart of what they do. Commune with your spirit animal (our’s is a peacock) thanks to the park’s rich and varied wildlife. The are gorillas, lions, cheetahs, giraffes, jaguars, lemurs, hippos, chimpanzees, wolves, crocodiles and flamingoes to meet and fall in love with.

Al Ain, 9am and 6pm from Thursday through to Saturday, tickets are Dhs28.35 for adults and Dhs9.45 for kids, alainzoo.ae

4. Find out what’s bubbling away at this Westin Friday Brunch

Bubbalicious has earned a place in the UAE’s brunching hall of fame. Mastering that all-important trifactor of great food and drink, strong ambiance and outstanding service. It’s an international round-up of cuisine, so there’s plenty for even the most particular of palates to fall in love with. From the sea find fresh sushi, oysters and other seafood along with a handsome array of condiment companions. There are live-cooking stations; roast carvery and grill selections; gourmet garden-plucked salads; and dietary requirement-compliant options.

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, Fridays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 for soft package, Dhs350 for house, Dhs595 for French bubbles package. Tel: (02) 616 9999, @westinabudhabi

Saturday, August 15

5. Wrap up the weekend with a Dhs15 burrito offer from Taqado

We don’t need much excuse to tuck into a burrito, but we’ve got a big one this weekend. Taqado has launched a new deal which puts everyone’s favourite Mexican sandwich in your possession, on the 15th of every month, for just Dhs15. Available on dine-in and take-way meals. Happy Burrito day Abu Dhabi.

Offer available in Galleria Mall, Yas Mall, and The Mall World Trade Center stores.

Images: Getty/Provided