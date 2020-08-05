From a steak night deal to free yoga classes…

After a fun long weekend, it’s Monday and the start of a new working week. There’s no need for the Monday blues though, as there’s plenty to do in Dubai this week to keep you entertained.

Here’s 5 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week…

Monday August 24

1. Indulge in a steak night for two

The long weekend might be over but that doesn’t mean you don’t deserve another treat. Chicago Meatpackers at The Pointe has a new Monday night steak deal which costs Dhs299 per couple. You’ll get a 400g New York strip steak to share, a range of tasty sides as well as unlimited house red wine for two hours.

Chicago Meatpackers, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Mondays, 7pm to 9pm, Dhs299 per couple. Tel: (04) 580 7983. meatpackers.ae

Tuesday August 25

3. Try a new Tuesday night party

Looking for a fun new way to spend a Tuesday night? Guys and girls can enjoy a brand new deal from Jazz@Pizza Express JLT. It’s a pick and mix concept, where you can opt for tokens or an unlimited package. Four tokens costs Dhs99 for girls or guys can get five tokens for Dhs149, and each can be redeemed for food or drinks. Alternatively you can go for two hours of unlimited drinks and a main meal for Dhs149 for girls and Dhs199 for guys.

Jazz@Pizza Express, Cluster A JLT, Tuesdays, 7pm to 3am, from Dhs99. Tel: (04) 441 6342. facebook.com/events

3. Tuck into unlimited pizza

Positano in JW Marriott Marquis has just reopened and with it comes an exciting Tuesday night deal. For Dh95 you can tuck into as much pizza as you can manage from their special menu. Or if you want to add five bottles of beer to your unlimited pizza, you’ll pay just Dhs150 altogther.

Positano, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Tuesdays, 6pm to midnight, from Dhs95. Tel: (04) 414 6485. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

Wednesday August 26

4. Enjoy a free yoga class

Dubai yoga studio, Inspire, will open in the urban hub that is Gate Avenue in Dubai’s DIFC district on Tuesday, August 25. Keen Dubai yogis may have already visited the existing venue in Al Manara. To celebrate its opening, Inspire DIFC will be offering free classes from August 25 to 29. Inspire is currently also offering free classes in the pop-up studio that currently exists in Zone A Gate Avenue. Space is limited, so it is essential to book ahead for both.

Inspire DIFC, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai, opening Tuesday, August 25. @inspireyogadxb

5. Check out a new place to find British treats

A brand new Marks and Spencer pop-up has just opened on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. Eager shoppers will find the new pop-up in Nakheel Mall, which opened on Thursday, August 20. It’s positioned on the ground floor of the relatively new mall, and is offering over 500 Marks & Spencer food lines. The pop-up at Nakheel Mall will be open from now until January 2021. It joins other Dubai-based Marks & Spencer pop-ups in Arabian Ranches and Meadows Town Centre.

Marks & Spencer, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, open until January 2021. marksandspencer.com