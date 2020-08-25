Step into a world where the table talks and the menu looks too pretty to eat…

A new dining experience unlike any other is set to launch in Dubai soon. The immersive banquet will be a six-course evening meal with a fairytale theme with illusions, theatrics and 3D visual technology.

The high-tech event will be taking place at Kempinski Mall of Emirates, launching on Thursday September 3 and running every Thursday and Friday thereafter between 8pm and 10pm.

For two hours, ‘The Banquet of Hoshena’ will deliver a one-of-a-kind dinner featuring a menu developed by food artist Omar Sartawi. The designer recently created a breathable leather-like face mask made from aubergine skins.

Referred to as a “Bite of the Universe”, the menu includes dishes such as autumn-foraged mushroom and quinoa croquettes, char-grilled chicken Ballantine, confit salmon, and more.

The mystical-themed room aims to transport guests into a world of kings, queens and fairies. Diners can expect talking plates, levitating serve-ware, magic candles and animated statues throughout their meal.

Every element of the experience has been considered, so you can expect a night to remember from this unique banquet. Prices start from Dhs390 including six courses and mystical mocktails.

Gather your friends for this unusual night out and immerse yourself into this fairytale world where the table comes alive and your plates have something to say.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of Emirates, Al Barsha, launching Sept 3, 8pm to 10pm, Thursdays and Fridays, Dhs390. Tel: (04) 409 5999 or book here.

Images: Provided