Big brunch review: Cé La Vi Dubai

A premium brunch that pulls out all the stops…

Cé La Vi Dubai has become a staple in Dubai’s nightlife scene as the ever-popular bar has become a go-to for late-night drinks admiring the Downtown view. However the ‘Brunch on 54’ lead us to our first daytime visit, where the sights of the city could be seen for miles.

We wouldn’t describe it as a ‘foodie’ brunch, but the food is definitely a reason to go. Four courses of sharing dishes make up the menu, each designed with a multitude of influences from Asian, to American to Italian cuisines.

Cé La Vi’s breads and spreads have become its signature prelude. The seaweed parker rolls are a staple for any meal at the Address Sky View restaurant, made even more enjoyable with its accompanying European butter with date honey and hummus with Korean chili oil.

Starters tend to be our favourite part of any meal, and the selection on offer here is good. twice-cooked chicken wings are sticky and crunchy with the perfect soft texture in the middle. However it was the mains that really got us excited.

Three options are shared amongst the table; the first was a beautifully crisp and tender pan-seared salmon – beautifully orange in colour and dizzled in a wasabi buttermilk dressing.

Next was a delightful spinach rigatoni, cooked just al dente and topped with a soft poached egg to add an extra-creamy flavour to the dish. It was, however, the wagyu brisket that we couldn’t stop reaching for.

Marinated for 48 hours and slow-cooked for 24, the tender beef pulled away effortlessly and practically dissolved upon first bite. Dressed with sour onions and Cé La Vi’s “A1” sauce, we could’ve licked the plate.

The side of roasted corn was a mix of fresh and sweet with a punchy flavour, not spicy but a little kick that made it ultimately moreish. It complimented all of the main courses, making this supposedly simple dish a great side accompaniment.

The final showstopper came in the form of a wonderfully presented platter. With fresh pineapple slices, doughnut balls and mini chocolates, we’re invited to dip the treats into a variety of indulgent sauces. A lemon-shaped mousse and apple tarte tartin complete the collection of gluttonous creations.

Our experience wouldn’t be complete without a quick snap on the famous Cé La Vi Dubai swing bench, Burj Khalifa shining bright in the background. Although this three-hour brunch errs on the pricey side, for a uniquely Dubai experience, it’s one you won’t want to miss out on.