However, the experience will be unlike you’ve ever seen it before…

After months of speculation as to whether the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be returning this year, we can confirm it will. On December 13, the capital will see the annual motorsport race come to a close.

However, if the Formula 1 experience reminds you of fan pits, outdoor brunches and mingling with celebrities, you might be disappointed. The 12th installment of the event will take place without spectators.

For the 2020 edition, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will happen within a ‘bio-sphere’, creating one of the largest safe-zone in the region. Restricted to only F1 staff, drivers and teams, the bio-sphere will ensure that all parties are kept safe.

Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas are expected to take part in the final showdown, with Hamilton keen to take home his third consecutive win in the captial.

Chase Carey, CEO of the Formula One Group said: “We are delighted that we will be upholding our traditional end of season race with our valued and special partners at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. While this season has been challenging for everyone, we can think of no better place to bring the 2020 season to an end and look forward to completing our seventeen-race calendar.”

After seeing the success of UFC’s Fight Island, Formula 1 bosses are confident that Yas Island can be transformed once again to create a safe area for everyone involved in the race.

Saif Al Noaimi, Acting CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management (ADMM), said to this year’s weekend: “We are grateful for the commitment of F1 management, the teams and our Abu Dhabi partners whose innovative collaboration during these unprecedented times allows us to host a safe and competitive final race of the season.”

Image: Provided