From new breakfast dishes and summer camps to our very own epic What’s On staycation, there’s lots going on this August…

Are you hungry? If so, you’re about to download the right magazine. For those based in Abu Dhabi, we show you how you can eat dishes from more than 18 countries without leaving the capital.

The best thing about our main story, called Big Brekkie Adventures, is the variety – whether you want Thai, Japanese or even Afghani grub, you can find it in the UAE capital. Check out our comprehensive list in partnership with Abu Dhabi Culinary Season. If anyone can eat at all of the restaurants featured before our September issue comes out, let me know and we’ll give you a prize – although I’ve no idea what it’ll be (and we probably should tell you to go for a run or 10 to burn off all those calories).

Meanwhile in Dubai, we see the return of the What’s On Lock In – an epic weekend of brunches, free after-party drinks, free treatments, piercings, games and more, all culminating in a brilliant overnight stay at Media One Hotel for a steal at Dhs699 per room, per couple. We only have a handful of rooms left, so download the magazine now to check out our incredible itinerary and details on how to book your spot.

Hopefully, I’ll either catch you tucking into fluffy Japanese breakfast pancakes in the capital, or getting your nose pierced at Media One in Dubai.

Enjoy the issue,

You can flick through the issue here below: