Fancy switching up the brunches and having a quieter weekend? Why not make it cultural as, throughout the month of August, Dubai’s City Walk is transforming into an open-air canvas. A number of jaw-dropping artworks will be on display.

The Dubai Canvas will take place indoors at City Walk until August 31. The theme this year is ‘Travelling Through Art’, and it will see both local and international artists exhibit their work. If you visit, you’ll be able to marvel at 2D and 3D street art.

It’s the third annual instalment of the concept, which launched back in 2018. Brought to us by Brand Dubai and Meeras, visitors will also get to see live pendulum painting performances by Serbian artist Milan Katanic. Instead of using a paintbrush, he uses a swinging pendulum to create his pieces.

Some incredible street art will be exhibited by Spanish 3D artist, Juandrés Vera. Visitors will enjoy both his 2D and 3D creations. The optical illusions have people feeling like they can walk into the paintings. Phones at the ready – these will spice up your Insta-game.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Manager of City Branding, Brand Dubai, said: “Dubai Canvas seeks to create a vibrant and engaging space that will help revitalise the creative life of the city. This year’s Dubai Canvas reflects the city’s cultural resilience even in the face of the most challenging circumstances.”

“At a time when the process of restoring normalcy in all sectors and spheres of life gathers pace, Dubai Canvas seeks to introduce the community to new creative perspectives through a wonderfully interactive experience. Dubai Canvas will once again demonstrate the cultural vibrancy that is part of the city’s character,” she added.

City Walk, Al Safa St, Al Wasl, Dubai, open 10am to 10pm weekdays, 10am to 12am weekends. Tel: (800) 637227. citywalk.ae

Images: Dubai Media Office