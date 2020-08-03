The epic standup comedy nights are back!

Planning a night out? Why not make it a fun one filled with tonnes of belly laughter and stitches (the good kind).

You don’t have to look far as Laughter Factory, the Middle East’s longest-running comedy club is back with its epic standup comedy nights.

This month sees Leo Kearse, Dana Alexander and Eddy Brimson providing the humour that’s guaranteed to tickle your funny bones from Thursday August 6 to Friday August 14.

Meet the comedians

Leo Kearse

Scottish comedian Leo Kearse has performed in 20 countries in 2019 where he has managed to get plenty of belly laughs. The award-wining actor’s show also sells out in the UK where he is based, so he’s one not to miss.

Dana Alexander

Dana Alexander began her career at the age of 18. Her smart comedy style earned her her own half-hour comedy special on Stand-up show Comedy Now – a Canadian comedy television series. The comedian draws her material from raw life experience with an original and hilarious outlook.

Eddy Brimson

Eddy Brimson has taken to the stage from Norway to China with just about everywhere in between. He was also one of the first ever comics to perform in Myanmar and is one of the UK circuits most in demand headline acts.

Tickets:

Here are the dates and locations for the month of August:

Thursday, August 6 and Friday, August 7 – Movenpick JBR, Dubai

Wednesday, August 12 – Zabeel House by Jumeirah The Greens

Thursday, August 13 and Friday, August 14 – Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights, Dubai

The show begins at 8.30pm, so plan accordingly.

Tickets are priced at Dhs160 and are available here.

It’s also worth noting that if you can rustle up five mates to join you, you’ll get your ticket on the house.

The Laughter Factory, several locations, from Thursday August 6 to Friday August 14, show begins at 8.30pm, Tel: (050) 878 6728, thelaughterfactory.com