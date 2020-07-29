It’s good news for motorists…

If you’re a motorist in the UAE, it’s good news, as petrol prices are staying the same again in August 2020.

As with April, May, June and July petrol prices for August will be Dhs1.91 per litre for Super98; Dhs1.80 for Special 95, and Dhs2.06 for diesel.

August fuel ⛽ prices as per the #UAE fuel committee are out. #InspiringEnergy

إليكم أسعار الوقود ⛽ لشهر أغسطس وفقاً لما ذكرته لجنة متابعة أسعار الوقود في الإمارات. #طاقة_مُلهمة pic.twitter.com/1dAhD0gnpM — ENOC (@enoc_official) July 28, 2020

All prices include the five per cent VAT.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.

SUPER 98 PRICES SO FAR FOR 2020:

January: Dhs2.24

February: Dhs2.24

March: Dhs2.16

April: Dhs1.91

May: Dhs1.91

June: Dhs1.91

July: Dhs1.91

Image: Getty