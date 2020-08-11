Sponsored: There’s a lot more to the Dhow & Anchor than just great food…

There are few places that can recreate the electric atmosphere of the traditional British pub.

Impassioned sports event spectating; uncomplicated, top quality food; cozy corners for friends to swap stories and a shared reverence for the perfect pulled pint.

Based in the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, the Dhow & Anchor is an award-winning example of this breed, a British icon, with a long-established pedigree for putting smiles on the punters’ faces.

It’s a handsome venue too, one with panoramic views of the Burj Al Arab through its tall glass windows or from a perch on its tranquil terrace space.

Gastropub grub

The Dhow & Anchor serves up classic British cuisine with a strong modern finish.

Foodies are advised to check out their authentic daily roast dinners, fish finger bar snacks, the Brick Lane Ruby Murray (UK-style chicken curry), and fish & chips with mushy peas (and a choice of gravy, tartar or curry sauce).

And for dessert? A British export as widely adored as Dame Helen Mirren herself, the sticky toffee pudding.

It’s like ‘coming home’

The Dhow & Anchor is a popular choice for that big game atmosphere.

A fitting theatre for tense Premier League derbies and knock-out international tournaments. You’ll find fellow fans to cheer along stars from the sporting worlds of golf, cricket, rugby and more.

There’s a well-stocked bar, fit for celebration or commiseration, to accompany ‘oohs’ and ‘booos’ and requests for the ref to seek ophthalmic advice.

The Dhow & Anchor is the perfect place for kicking back and catching the match, for expats to enjoy a slice of home, or to indulge in gastronomic delights.

Images: Provided