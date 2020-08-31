The UAE is the first Arab country to grant paternal leave …

Paternity leave is needed and has been shown to be beneficial for the whole family. Which makes this new amendment to the UAE Labour Law great news, as the country has just announced that it will grant employees in the private sector paid leave to care for their newborn child.

The amendment was approved by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE just yesterday on Sunday August 31.

It will make the UAE the first Arab country to grant parental leave to employees in the private sector.

According to Emirates News Agency, the decree aims to ‘further cement family cohesion and stability, enhance UAE’s position and competitiveness in the field of gender balance, and encourage young talents to work in the private sector.’ The paid parental leave is the latest benefit for employees in the private sector. So, how many days off will you get? According to the amendment, the decree stipulates that fathers in the private sector shall be granted parental leave for a period of five working days to care for the child. The leave will be paid, and it valid from the date of the child’s birth until the completion of six months. The news agency continued to state that the step will strengthen the position of the UAE in the field of gender balance and enhances efforts to create a competitive model that supports the work environment in the private sector. The move is also in alignment with the UAE strategy to prepare for the next fifty years.

Images: Unsplash