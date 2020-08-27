It’s the first phase of the ITC’s project to install Wifi across the bus network…

If you commute by bus, you could soon be making a big saving on your data plan.

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has just announced that it’s finished the first phase of putting free internet into public buses in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This initial step involved 520 public buses in the emirate. Of those, 410 are tasked with serving routes around Abu Dhabi City and a further 110 buses will be employed in Al Ain’s network.

Enjoy now the free internet service in public buses in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with the aim of improving the quality of services offered to the public and increase customers’ satisfaction#AbuDhabi #UAE pic.twitter.com/EtwxwAeIk2 — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) August 25, 2020

The project is being carried out in collaboration with Du and it’s all to enhance our collective bus experiences.

Both the ITC and the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi are commited to improvements and upgrades on the emriate’s public transport.

For more information on the capitals bus routes and other public transport services, you can find more information on the DARB website.

You can also download the DARB app which comes with handy features like allowing you to pay for Mawaqif parking; plan public transport routes; find ferry timings, cycle paths and electrical vehicle charging stations; book taxis; organise carpooling; check traffic; find places of interest and check event scheduling. All in one place.

Images: WAM