Looking for a cool staycation offer within the city with plenty of perks? Check out this cool package from Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR that’s perfect for the whole family.

For just Dhs599, you will get a deluxe room for two adults and two children under the age of six with breakfast the next day. In addition to this, the hotel is offering complimentary spa and beauty vouchers plus tickets to an attraction of your choice from a provided list.

The spa voucher and beauty voucher you will receive will be worth Dhs300 each and you can use at the hotel’s Rayya Spa and MOI salon.

The hotel’s spa is a perfect place to unwind and distress and on the spa menu, you can find a range of oriental and traditional treatments. The spa is run by a team of qualified wellness professionals who know just what to do to treat guests to an ultimately relaxing and pampering experience.

And if you want to continue your tranquil experience, the beach is just a few minutes away.

In addition to this, you will also get complimentary tickets for four people to Dubai’s top Laguna Waterpark, The Green Planet, or Roxy Cinemas. The tickets will be valid for two whole weeks after you check-in, so don’t worry, you won’t lose out on spending time at the hotel which comes with great views as it overlooks the beautiful Jumeirah Beach.

The staycation package is available for UAE residents and is available until September 30 – so, get to planning!

Bookings can be done on reservations@ramadajbr.com, calling the hotel on (04) 399 9979 or directly on their website at ramadajbr.com

Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai