Expect some great deals if you head to the malls this weekend…

After seven action-packed weeks, Dubai Summer Surprises will come to a close on Saturday August 29. Today, Thursday August 27, marks the start of the final weekend of shopping deals, competitions and entertainment.

This weekend will see a mega-sale taking place across no less than 500 brands in malls across Dubai. Savings from 25 to 90 per cent across 1,500 stores, covering everything from fashion, to lifestyle products, gadgets and more.

If you’re looking to pick up a bargain outfit for brunch this weekend, you’ll find deals on big brands such as Hugo Boss, Kenzo, Mulberry, Michael Kors, Aigner, Stella McCartney, BCBG Max Azria, Celine, Karl Lagerfeld and Calvin Klein.

Don’t miss out on the exciting family entertainment planned for the whole weekend. At City Walk, you’ll find a series of live art events running until August 31 as part of the Dubai Canvas activation, with 3D and 2D art murals across the floor of the courtyard.

There’s competitions taking place across the city including at City Centre Deira, who’s inviting residents and visitors to ‘Win Back the Summer’. Shoppers who spend Dhs300 and register with the customer service desk will be able to roll a dice to win prizes such as mall gift cards.

At Ibn Battuta, talented graffiti artists have come together to create a huge Mural in Egypt Court. Visitors can come and see the finishing touches being added to the massive artwork this weekend.

For an incredible night out at one of Dubai’s best live shows, check out the exciting offers from La Perle. Families can enjoy great rates on tickets, starting from Dhs119 including popcorn or nachos and soda.

For the full list of everything happening in the city this weekend, check out dubaisummersurprises.com.