If you want to make a big impression in your next lunch meeting we have some great news. Dubai restaurants all over the city are offering business lunch deals, and we’ve sourced three brand new ones for you to check out.

So if you’re looking for business lunch in Dubai, here’s three to try.

Hutong

Hutong is launching its deal today, Monday August 31. Promising a tasty lunch within 45 minutes, Hutong’s new menu consists of some of its most popular dishes. Enjoy a Matsutake & Wild Mushroom Broth to start, followed by your choice of starter and main for Dhs125. Choices include wild mushroom & truffle bao, Kung Po prawns, wok-tossed beef tenderloin, or Yu Xiang crispy eggplant.

Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Sunday to Thursday from August 31, 12pm to 2.30pm, Dhs125. Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com.

Asil

If you’re in the mood for Arabic food, check out the newly open Asil in Rixos Premium JBR. Combining the flavours of Morocco, Turkey and Lebanon, this new business lunch offers five courses for Dhs99 per person. Dishes include hommos, tabbouleh, chicken kofta and more, available Sunday to Thursday 1pm to 3pm.

Asil, Rixos Premium JBR, JBR, Sunday to Thursday (excl public holidays), 1pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 520 0055. asil.org

BB

At BB, it’s all about the 4B’s: bites, baos, bowls and BBQ. That’s what you’ll get when you order the new business lunch at the DIFC restaurant. Starting from Dhs30 per person, escape from your desk for an hour and treat yourself to dishes including wagyu ramen, all-star pho and chicken katsu.

BB, Gate Village 8, Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 4pm. Tel: (04) 407 4444. @bbdifc

