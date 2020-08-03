On weekends, we brunch…

If you were wondering what to do with your weekend, don’t worry we’ve got you covered. Brunching in Dubai means friends, delicious food, drinks and entertainment, so here’s 3 great brunches to check out in Dubai this weekend…

1. A new Saturday brunch

For those who don’t like to say goodbye to the weekend, a brand new Saturday evening Asian brunch is launching ‘Pho Real’ will take place at pretty Asian restaurant Sui Mui every Saturday evening from August 29. Food is served buffet-style so make sure to go with an appetite, before feasting on sushi, Asian tacos, dim sum, BBQ short ribs, curries and so much more. With house beverages, it’s a wallet-friendly Dhs225.

‘Pho Real’, Sui Mui, in The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, every Saturday evening from August 29, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs169 soft drinks, Dhs225 house beverages. Tel: (04) 511 7373. suimuidubai.com

2. Notting Hill Carnival comes to Dubai

Ever wondered what it is like to visit the Notting Hill Carnival (that’s taken place annually in the UK since 1966)? Well, you can get slice of the action right here in Dubai, as a Notting Hill carnival-themed brunch is taking place at stunning botanical restaurant, The London Project at Bluewater’s Island Dubai. The original date on Friday, August 28 was a sell-out, so the venue has now added an extra date on Saturday, August 29. Enjoy three hours of free-flowing drinks. ‘Caribbean-fusion’ inspired food and lots of entertainment.

Notting Hill Carnival Brunch, The London Project, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Dubai, Friday August 28 (SOLD OUT), Saturday, August 29. (TICKETS AVAILABLE), 1pm to 4pm, soft drinks Dhs250, house drinks Dhs395, premium package Dhs495. Tel: (054) 306 1822. thelondonproject.com

3. Take it (speak) easy

In the mood for a casual brunch that evolves throughout the day? Look no further than Speakeasy restaurant, Americano, which you’ll find in the Madinat Jumeirah. It runs from 12pm to 3pm every Friday. Get ready to feast on a 1.2 metre jalapeño hot dog, Wagyu sliders, ‘hangover benedict’, salads and more. The house beverages package includes cocktails, beers, wines and spirits.

Americano, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs249 house drinks. Tel: (04) 584 6475. americano.ae

Images: Provided/Social