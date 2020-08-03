Spas are back, but are they safe? What’s On discovers the new measures in place at one of Dubai’s luxury spas…

It was music to our ears when the news finally arrived that spas in Dubai were granted permission to reopen. After months of less-than-relaxing circumstances, residents everywhere were surely in need of some relaxation time.

Despite life not quite returning to the way it was, we were curious to see the ways in which spas have adjusted their experience to ensure clients feel safe and comfortable. We decided to check out the luxurious spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira.

Our warm welcome was conducted in a small consultation room, as opposed to out in the spa reception. We were asked to complete a form stating any recent illness or travel, and have our temperature recorded. It’s from here that we swap shoes for slippers and make our way to the changing room.

The spa is quiet, with no other customers in sight. All other parts of the pre-treatment experience seem as normal, with robes and towels readily available. Sadly the plunge pool is still out of action but the hot stone beds are free to use either before or after the treatment.

We’re shown into a stunning treatment room with the most idyllic view of Jumeira beach from the window. Our therapist gently sits us in front of the view and talks us through a range of available oils.

After a quick mishap which involved sniffing the hand sanitiser instead of the essential oil, we choose one and begin the signature Oriental Essence Massage. The procedure sparks instant relaxation. Our talented therapist works her way across every vertebrae, relieving tension as she goes.

Before long, we enter into a half-slumbered state as she begins massaging our scalp and temples. After what seems like a week, the treatment gently comes to an end by releasing a spritz of lavender fragrance above our head.

As we come back to consciousness, we’re invited to spend some time in the relaxation room, where lemongrass tea and a mixture of dates and nuts are waiting for us.

We’re not sure if its the quietness due to reduced capacity, or the extra care being taken by all staff members, but it feels as though the spa experience has become even more luxurious. We felt secluded and safe throughout the entire process, and definitely a lot more relaxed.

The Spa, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Jumeira 1, daily, massage from Dhs600. Tel: (04) 777 2243. mandarinoriental.com