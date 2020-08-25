Whether you’re seeking thrills at a theme park or want to catch a stunning water show…

This summer, we’re all about doing more and spending less, so if you’re looking to switch up your day-to-day routine and save money, you’ve come to the right place. From resident rates to half price discounts, here are some brilliant attractions and things to do with summer deals in Dubai.

Pay as you ride

IMG Worlds have a special new offer which will see you paying only on the rides you dare to brave. You will have to pay just Dhs20 to enter the world’s largest indoor theme park and after that, you will only pay for whatever ride you go on. Each ride will be priced at Dhs25 only. A great way to save especially if certain rides scare you off. The limited-time offer didn’t specify an end date though, so it’s better to go sooner rather than later.

IMG Worlds of Adventure, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, daily noon to 10pm, Dhs20 then Dhs25 per ride. Tel: (04) 403 8888. imgworlds.com

Dhs250 off XLine Dubai Marina zipline rides

Daredevils of Dubai will be pleased to know that the longest urban zip line, XLine Dubai Marina, is offering rides for less this summer. The exhilarating ride will see you zooming past the skyscrapers of Dubai Marina and soaring above rippling waters and hundreds of yachts. Not only do you get to enjoy the thrilling ride for less, but you can also share the joy with a friend as well. The Double Trouble line allows friends to zipline parallel to each other, making the experience twice as fun. Single rides are Dhs399, reduced from Dhs650 and double rides are Dhs729, down from Dhs1,200.

XLine, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Dhs399 single, Dhs720 couple, until September 30. Tel: (04) 457 3212. xdubai.com/xline

Dhs220 passes to Aquaventure

If ‘go big or go home’ is your mantra, you need to make your way to Atlantis’ Aquaventure waterpark. Aquaventure has over 30 water slides and 2.3km of interconnected rivers – there’s even a ride where a tube slide will take you straight through a lagoon containing sharks. Get a day pass to the waterpark for just Dhs149 for one adult and Dhs129 for one child. A one-day super pass will cost you Dhs169 for one adult and Dhs149 for one child.

Aquaventure Waterpark, Atlantis The Palm, Crescent Road, Dubai, Wed to Mon 10am to 6.30pm, Day pass Dhs149 for one adult, Dhs129 for one child, Super pass Dhs169 for one adult, Dhs149 for one child. Tel: (04) 426 2000. atlantisthepalm.com

Buy a pass and get one free at Motiongate

When Dubai slows down for summer and you find yourself wondering how to spend your weekends until cooler days come back around, Motiongate is here for you. The popular theme park is offering UAE residents a buy one get one free deal until September 22 and you will pay just Dhs275 – that’s only Dhs137.50 per person.

Motiongate Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Sat to Wed 11am to 8pm, Thurs and Fri 11am to 9pm, Dhs275 for two passes. Tel: (800) 262 9464. motiongatedubai.com

La Perle tickets for Dhs119

Thanks to Dubai Summer Surprises, you can now enjoy some major savings on ticket prices on Dubai’s legendary live performance – La Perle. Prices start from just Dhs119 for Bronze seating, including free popcorn and a soda. Want to dine after the show? Pay Dhs294 and receive a meal voucher to use at either Babiole, Zoco, City Grill or Ribs & Brew. There are staycation packages available with prices starting from just Dhs538. For a VIP experience, pay Dhs1,198 and receive two VIP tickets to the show and a stay in a suite at the Habtoor Palace Dubai. Plus, you’ll also have access to La Perle’s VIP lounge, with delicious appetizers, soft beverages and a free drink on arrival.

La Perle by Dragone, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, from July 30 to Aug 29, Tue to Fri 6pm and 9pm, Sat 4pm and 7pm. Tel: (04) 437 0123. laperle.com

Street Maniax and Air Maniax

Dubai’s coolest freestyle parks – Air Maniax and Street Maniax has an offer that will have you burning more calories as you attempt their range of activities including parkour, trampolining and much more. Until the end of August, if you spend on two hours at either parks, you will get the third hour for free. While Air Maniax is aimed at every age, from toddlers to adults, Street Maniax has been designed with older kids and adults in mind, and combines freestyle parkour and trampolining amongst other things.

Air Maniax, 16/Street 1, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, Dubai, Tel: (04) 348 8981. facebook.com/airmaniax

Street Maniax, 19/Al Khail Street, Al Quoz 3, Dubai, Tel: (04) 348 8981. facebook.com/StreetManiax

Cool discounts at 3D World

Dubai’s largest (and amazing) 3D trick art museum or ‘selfie museum’ has a fantastic summer promotion, with discounted entry tickets. Adults entry is Dhs65 (was Dhs95), for children aged 4 to 12, entry is Dhs35 (was Dhs50). Kids below four years old go free. The space is spread over 23,000 square feet and has over 185 hand-painted artworks, done by artists from around the globe in nine themed zones. The cool photos will see you getting angel wings, entering a little gingerbread house or even getting hosed down by a Storm Trooper – you’ll be the serious envy of your ‘Gram followers.

3D World Dubai, located just off Sheikh Zayed Road, near the Noor Islamic Metro Station (close to Oasis Mall), opening July 30, adults Dhs65, children aged 4 to 12 Dhs35, offer valid until September end. Tel: (050) 987 6511. @3dworlddxb

Images: provided/social