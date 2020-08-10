How to ensure your Saadiyat staycation is suitably ‘extra’…

If your staycation checklist includes desert island vibes, the peace of mind knowing all your meals and drinks are covered (and so, zero chance of accidental soggy wallets), deep relaxation with a splash of cultural day-tripping, you should probably take a look at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas.

Their all-inclusive summer staycay package starts at Dhs2,676 for two nights and comes with some strong add-ons.

You get your stay in classic room for two nights; daily a la carte breakfast at Sim Sim; three-course lunch at either Turtle Bay, Si Ristorante, Nasma or the Pool Bar; dinner at Si Ristorante or Turtle Bay; unlimited selected house beverages at Nasma and the Pool Bar between noon and 7pm; and two tickets to the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saadiyat Rotana (@saadiyatrotana) on Jul 19, 2020 at 4:14am PDT

Fam jam

The price includes service charge and tax, there’s a maximum of three adults per room and one extra complimentary bed should it be required.

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas occupies a gorgeous private stretch of Saadiyat Island’s turquoise shoreline and boasts a deeply luxurious range of facilities.

You might also like 27 staycation deals to help you 'Rediscover Abu Dhabi' safely

The Zen Spa and Aladdin’s Cave kids’ play zones are currently closed in accordance with government regulations, but the resort’s main pool, which offers glorious Gulf views form the precision-chilled waters, is open for all.

Travelling from out of town?

As you may be aware, the requirement for those heading into Abu Dhabi to carry a negative Covid test result certificate (obtained within 48 hours of intended entry) is still in place.

The great news is that, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s (DCT Abu Dhabi) is actually covering the cost of your Dhs50 DPI screening as part of their fantastic staycay-forward Rediscover Abu Dhabi campaign.

You just need to present your test receipts at check-in.

Saadiyat Island, book now at rotanatimes.com or by calling (02) 697 0000

Images: Instagram