Enjoy free access to audiobooks, live concerts, e-books, films, magazines and more…

It’s time to expand your reading list – without having to spend a penny. The British Council is opening up its digital library to UAE residents, offering a free membership to all until March 2021.

The library has thousands of resources and hours upon hours worth of content all for free. Whether you’re looking for a new audiobook, keen to catch an indie film or read up on a huge variety of fiction and non-fiction topics, there’s something for everyone.

There’s also a huge selection of magazines from the UK, including ideas for setting up your own business, catching up on the latest celebrity gossip, inspiration for home and garden design, discovering new cooking recipes and so much more.

You can even watch live concerts, with shows including Katy Perry live in Rio, Sam Smith at V Festival, Bob Marley live, Amy Winehouse, The Rolling Stones and Ellie Goulding to name a few.

With so much to choose from, you can spend hours consuming this collection of educational or entertaining content. There’s also resources specifically designed to improve English language-learning.

Aida Salamanca, Director, British Council UAE said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our new digital library in the UAE, it’s a fantastic resource and has something for everyone – from Harry Potter to The Economist, to live music concerts and professional development tools and we believe it can help build vital learning skills, improve wellbeing and provide world-class entertainment”.

The resources are free to anyone in the UAE, and easy to sign up for a membership. Simply visit this link and fill in your details to become a member and take advantage of the content for free until March 2021.

Image: Unsplash