As the battle against Covid-19 rages on, the city is coming together and offering support in the most heartfelt ways.

One standout example is the community-driven initiative titled ‘dusitD2 for Humanity’ by dusitD2 Kenz Hotel where free month-long accommodation is being given to help those who are struggling to get by.

The contemporary hotel located in Barsha Heights launched the initiative in July and has already helped one family in need.

Suliyac Abdulkareem, a Nigerian woman in Dubai delivered quadruplets on July 1 while waiting for repatriation. She underwent a caesarean delivery at a Dubai government hospital and mounted a large bill as she didn’t have medical insurance.

Her husband, Cijani Adigun Shakiru had unfortunately lost his job which meant the couple had no means to pay for the medical bills or afford their own accommodation.

Their plight was recorded by a family member who explained their situation to the hotel and stated how the initiative would relieve them of financial stress.

The hotel responded and the family will now move into the hotel this month.

According to Cluster General Manager, Bassam Zakaria, ‘We have been operating in the U.A.E for several years and it only feels like our rightful duty to support the efforts of the U.A.E. government and give back to the community that has given us so much throughout the years.’

If you are or know of someone in need, reach out to the hotel on their social media channel via Instagram direct message or Facebook Messenger and share your story. A video explaining the situation is required which answers two questions – why does he/she need the one month accommodation and how he/she will utilize this one-month period to develop oneself or help the community.

Images: provided