Looking for a unique cultural experience this summer? Don’t miss this ambitious exhibition in the heart of Sharjah’s heritage area.

Titled ‘Art in the Age of Anxiety’, this exhibition examines how our devices have altered the way we perceive the world and how being ‘connected’ all the time has impacted our collective consciousness.

The exhibition is free, though booking online in advance is highly recommended and you can take the whole family along. You have until September 26 to check it out.

There are works by over 30 famous contemporary artists such as Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Cory Arcangel, Wafaa Bilal, Cao Fei, Lynn Hershman Leeson and more.

The range of mediums presented in the exhibition are vast and include sculpture, prints, video, virtual reality, robotics, algorithmic programs, etc

The exhibition design was created by the acclaimed architect Todd Reisz, who has made the immersive space feel futuristic and maze-like – reflective of the internet.

Take your time as you visit the exhibition, and if you need to refuel, Sharjah Art Foundation’s Fen Café, which is located in one of the heritage houses inside Al Mureijah Art Spaces, offers organic, locally sourced healthy bites and specialty coffee.

The large-scale exhibition takes place across Galleries 1, 2, and 3 of the Aga Khan Award-nominated Al Mureijah Art Spaces, which are the contemporary art galleries of the Foundation in the heart of Sharjah’s heritage area.

Visiting Sharjah Art Foundation is safe and easy, and the Foundation has put in place safety measures to ensure that all the venues and spaces are sanitised and disinfected and temperatures are checked upon entry. Booking online in advance is encouraged.

Visitors are also urged to visit Rain Room Sharjah by Random International just 10 minutes away. The permanent fixture invites visitors to walk into a downpour without getting drenched and is one you shouldn’t miss when in the cultural capital. Book your tickets in advance here.

Sharjah Art Foundation, Al Mureijah Art Spaces, Sharjah, 9am to 10pm Sat to Thur, 4pm to 10pm Fri, Art in the Age of Anxiety exhibit until Sept 26, sharjahart.org

