Are the soaring temperatures of the UAE summer finally on the way out?

Over the past few months, we’ve been faced with the soaring temperatures and high humidity that are an inevitable bi-product of the UAE summer. It looks like we are heading for some respite, as records show that temperatures are finally starting to drop.

Stepping out over the last couple of days, you might have noticed that the weather has seemed slightly cooler, with less humidity. Well, it’s good news, as the temperature is predicted to drop from the early 4o’s to the late 30’s in Dubai over the next week.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCMS), here’s what you can expect from the weather in Dubai this week…

Thursday, August 27

Thursday is set to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures reaching 41 degrees celsius. It’s expected to be hazy to partly cloudy with a chance of convective clouds in some areas. Humidity is set to reach its peak at night, and in the early hours of Friday morning. Light winds are also expected.

Friday, August 28

The temperature starts to cool down from Friday, August 28, at a cooler 39 degrees celsius (it may not sound much, but you can definitely tell the difference). The NCMS predicts some haze and clouds at certain points throughout the day. Once again, the humidity will be higher overnight.

Saturday, August 29

It’s expected to be 39 degrees celsius again on Saturday, August 29. It’s expected to be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times. Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds are expected to be light to moderate, with the potential to cause blowing dust in some parts.

Sunday, August 30

It’s also expected to be 39 degrees celsius on Sunday, August 30, continuing the cooler streak. Not much changes in terms of it being fair to partly cloudy, with light winds expected.

