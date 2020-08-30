There’s never been an event like this in Dubai…

Dubai International Marine Club held a special event on Friday August 28 to honour the heroes who have worked tirelessly on the frontline to fight against Covid-19. ‘We Paddle for Dubai’ saw residents hop onto stand up paddle boards and make their way around the lake at the bottom of Burj Khalifa.

The first-of-its-kind event was organised in collaboration with Kite n Surf, Emaar and Dubai Sports Council with medals awarded to all participants. One of the groups who took part was Pirates Surf Rescue Dubai, who offer an exciting range of water sports for children.

Participants were split into five groups, who each took part for 20 minutes, travelling from one end of the lake next to Dubai Opera and down to Souk Al Bahar. More than 80 paddlers from 30 countries around the world, including men and women of all ages.

The event was attended by Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), Nasser Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC as well as Mohammed Hareb, CEO of DIMC and Hazeem Al Gemzi, Director of the Sports Department.

Stand-up paddle boarding is one of the most popular water sports in Dubai, although it can seem tricky to keep your balance, you soon get used to it. Adults and children can get involved, making it the ideal family activity to enjoy in your spare time.

If you’re interested in trying out paddle boarding for yourself, check out Kite N Surf for lessons or rentals at City Beach (Kite Beach) or Nessnass Beach.

Images: Helen Farmer