One night’s stay, brunch, kids’ activities, dinner, breakfast, pool and beach access, workouts and more for just Dhs699 per family…

The What’s On Lock In staycations have a reputation for serving up the best-value party weekend in the UAE.

For the first time, we take our epic staycation to the capital, with a family-friendly twist and our best deal ever.

Yes, we’re headed for Abu Dhabi’s Fairmont Al Bahr on September 18 to 19 and here’s what’s in store…

The venue

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is a luxury five-star hotel perched on Abu Dhabi’s Khor Al Maqta creek. It features stylish, modern rooms and a plush range of family-friendly facilities.

The property-bracing pool complex is certified Insta-perfect and is equipped with a swim-up bar. There’s a health club, private beach and five epic dining outlets.

The itinerary

Friday, September 18

Your weekend kicks off with an early 10am check-in, followed by a quick orientation session, free family-focused activities and an opportunity for some parent pampering. We know you deserve it.

Between 10.30 and 12.30pm, your little ones can take part in a fun workout class hosted by Volt Fitness, which will hopefully expend a little of that holiday energy, so you can have a more chilled out brunch.

Meanwhile, over the same time period, the hotel’s Blowdry Salon will be on hand to provide parental glow-ups through free grooming sessions. Dads can take advantage of hair, beard and eyebrow shaping services. Mum can take her pick from a range of beauty indulgences, including nail polishing, mini mani-pedis, foot scrubs and eyebrow shaping.

If the bambinos want to get in on the make-over action, they can embrace their inner sparkle with body, face and hair glittering. Hair braiding is also available.

From 12.30pm to 4pm a laid-back brunch will be held at the resort’s all-day diner, CuiScene where adults and kids can stack their plates high with the varied delights of an international buffet. Grown-ups have access to the house beverage package, and even the fussiest palates, large or small, will find something to go back for seconds on.

Then you and the fam can hit the pool or beach, soaking up the rays at the resort. Alternatively, keep the fiesta vibe going with an after-party at Bridges Bar between 4pm and 7pm where there’s two free drinks and 50 per cent off further sips for Lock In guests from 7pm.

The evening meal is not included in the staycation package but there is a 50 per cent discount on the bill when you and the family dine at Marco’s New York Italian, Bridges Bar, Maison Beirut or Marco Pierre White’s Steakhouse and Grill.

Saturday, September 19

There’s a bit of a lie-in for those that need it (and those whose kids will allow it) with breakfast served at CuiScene between 7am and 11am.

Between 9am and 10am there’s a group Body Pump fitness session with Volt Fitness. But if you’re looking for a more mellow start to your day, from 10am certified meditation practitioner Zakia Kazi is hosting a 60-minute Tibetan Singing Bowl Healing meditation complete with an angel card reading message. Both are complimentary for our guests.

Or you could just head to the pool for a relaxing soak/family chill/water fight.

There’s no rush because check-out isn’t until 2pm, but if you’re not ready for the fun to end — you can opt-in on the extension package for Dhs250 per person, which gives you a soft drinks brunch at Marco’s New York Italian and a super late check out time of 6pm.

The pricing

The What’s On Lock In: Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is priced at Dhs699, which includes all the above for two adults and one child under six. It’s an additional Dhs100 for kids between six and 12, and another Dhs100 for an extra bed if there is more than one child.

Spaces are expected to sell fast, so jump online and head to fairmont.com/whats-on-lockin/ to secure space now.

For a little taste of what to expect, check out the highlights from February’s Lock In at JA The Resort.

