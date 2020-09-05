A women’s webinar, new cinema night and more…

Welcome to the start of a brand new week. There’s plenty happening across Dubai, from new ladies’ nights, restaurants, live music and more. Have a great week.

Here’s five things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday September 6

1. Brush up on your German

Cinema Akil continues its season of foreign language films with a new collection of German movies. From September 4 to October 31, you can catch four flicks ranging from classic to contemporary. Kicking off with 1976 acclaimed classic Kings of the Road, followed by Goodbye Berlin, running until September 17. Measuring the World is up next, an award-winning film by Detlev Buck before closing with a 1979 blockbuster, The Ticket of No Return.

Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Sept 4 to Oct 31, Tues to Sat 6pm to 9pm, Dhs52.50. cinemaakil.com

Monday September 7

2. Jam out to some live music

What better way to spend a Monday night than listening to some quality live music? Add to that a delicious platter and unlimited drinks and you’ve got a great night out. That’s what you’ll find at Iris every Monday. This week it’s the turn of Dubai songster Gari Deegan, performing on September 7 from 8pm. A sharing food selection and unlimited wine, beer and spirits will cost you Dhs170 per person.

Iris Pop-Up, Gaucho, Podium Level, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Mondays, 8pm onwards, Dhs170. Tel: (054) 319 2929. @irisdubai

Tuesday September 8

3. Learn to code for free

Ladies, this one is for you. Le Wagon Dubai will be hosting a free webinar to help women to learn key coding skills. On Tuesday September 8 at 12pm, ladies looking to launch a career in the tech industry can join the two hour session to discover how to HTML and CSS to code your first web page as well as lots of design pro-tips to find icons, fonts and colours. Register for the free event to receive the webinar link just before the event.

Le Wagon Dubai, online, Tuesday Sept 8, 12pm to 2pm, free. Register here.

4. Check out a new ladies’ night

If you’re looking to refresh your ladies’ night routine, check out the new one from the recently renovated Taikun – ‘Boyfriend is Out of Town’. This one features entertainment from scantily clad male dancers, food and drinks from 7pm every Tuesday. Enjoy a two-course menu with three house beverages for Dhs149, or a three-course menu with five house beverages for Dhs199.

Taikun, Vida Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Tuesdays from 7pm, from Dhs149. Tel: (04) 528 3780. taikundubai.com

Wednesday September 9

5. Enjoy breakfast at a new spot

There’s a new Mediterranean-inspired restaurant opening at The Pointe this month, on Monday September 7. The expansive breakfast menu is worth checking out, as it features the best French toast we’ve ever tasted (bold but true) and a truffle croissant with perfectly scrambled egg. If the idea of a delicious breakfast doesn’t get you excited, the lunch and dinner menu is equally as tempting.

Il Passaggio, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Sunday to Thursday 9am to 10pm, Friday and Saturday 8am to 10pm, opens Monday September 7. Tel: (04) 587 3111. @ilpassaggio_dxb