From arty gatherings to stylish ladies’ nights and gourmet staycations, we’ve rounded up eight amazing things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday September 20

Paint a mural on Alserkal Avenue

The beating heart of Dubai’s art scene, Alserkal Avenue is welcoming guests back to its galleries, from 10am to 7pm Saturday to Thursday. To celebrate the launch of the New Waves: Mohamed Melehi and the Casablanca Art School Archives exhibition, street artist el Seed is creating an epic new mural – you can contribute to it today, from 4pm to 7pm. Alserkal Avenue will supply the paints and rollers.

Alserkal Avenue, First Al Khail St Entrance, Al Quoz, Dubai. El Seed mural, Sun 4pm to 7pm; galleries open Sat to Thu 10am to 7pm. Tel: (04) 333 3464. alserkalavenue.ae

Get quizzical at The Irish Village

Gather your sharpest mates for the Sunday Quiz at The Irish Village, Studio One Hotel. From 8pm to 10pm, Ciaran Fox will be hosting the fun-filled competition. In keeping with social distancing rules, teams are capped at five people, and the quiz is contactless for your safety. Be sure to book ahead.

The Irish Village, Studio One Hotel, Studio City. Sun 8pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 241 8444. theirishvillage.com

Monday September 21

Treat yourself to a pool and spa day

Dreamworks Spa has teamed up with Park Inn by Radisson to bring a fabulous new ladies’ day to Motor City. For Dhs195, you’ll get a 45-minute Balinese massage, all-day access to the rooftop pool and gym, plus a poolside lunch (or in the Live Inn Room restaurant), and a smoothie or frappe.

Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City, Mon, 10am to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 249 4110. radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/park-inn-dubai-motor-city

Tuesday September 22

Play bingo at eat wings at Garden On 8

Bingo wings takes on a new meaning for Bingo Night at Garden On 8. Play along with hosts Jono and Rich from Dubai92 while you tuck into 24 chicken wings for Dhs99, and enjoy two-for-one drinks from 4pm to 8pm.

Bingo & Wing Night, Garden On 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Tue 7pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com/venues/garden-on-8

Taste your way around the world at Soul Street

Settle in for a culinary trip, with the new tasting menu at Soul Street. For Dhs189 for two people, you’ll share seven globe-trotting dishes, such as tandoori empanadas and Asian-style soft-shell crab.

Soul Street, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC. Tasting menu available daily from 12.30pm. Dhs189 for two. soul.st

Wednesday September 23

Win a bottle of bubbles for ladies’ night at Mamicita

Frock up for Mamicita ladies’ night at Mami Umami – the best-dressed lady will win a bottle of bubbles. Even if you don’t score the major prize, you’ll still be treated to three free drinks, discounted dishes from the Japanese-meets-Latin American menu, and a DJ spinning tropical house tunes.

Mamicita ladies’ night at Mami Umami, Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Downtown Dubai. Wed 7pm to 11pm. renaissancedubailife.com

Thursday September 24

Celebrate Oktoberfest in Media City

For a taste of Munich in Media City, hightail it to the Grand Plaza Mövenpick on Thursday. The socially distant event will feature all things Bavarian including food, music and entertainment. There’ll be plenty of deals to get involved with too, from happy hours every weekday to an affordable family brunch. It wouldn’t be an Oktoberfest without bratwurst and roasted knuckle, freshly baked pretzels and German apple strudel, so expect plenty of traditional food.

Oktoberfest M’City, Grand Plaza Movenpick, Dubai Media City, Sept 24 to Oct 3, Sun to Thurs 5pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 12.30pm to 2am. movenpick.com/grand-plaza

Book a gourmet staycation in Downtown Dubai

Ever wanted to learn the secrets to cooking restaurant-quality dishes? Learn from a master when you book this new family staycation at Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai. When you book two rooms, you’ll get 50 per cent off the second room, plus daily breakfast for two adults and two children, 2pm check-out and – most importantly – a free cooking session with the hotel’s chef.

Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Downtown Dubai. From Dhs685++. Tel: (0)4 512 5555. renaissancedubailife.com

