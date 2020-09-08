8 great things to do in Dubai this week

Say goodbye to September in style…

It’s the start of a brand new week here in Dubai and as always, we’re here to bring you the very best things to do in Dubai this week. From fun activities for the whole family to a new mid-week brunch and a creative workshop, we’ve rounded up eight amazing things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday September 27

1. Ride at the VR Park for free

From now until the end of October, every time you purchase a movie ticket at Reel Cinemas in The Dubai Mall, you’ll also receive a free ride at the VR Park. It’s located just around the corner from the cinema, so you can check it out before your flick starts or after the movie ends. You can use the voucher any day of the week, for purchases on the app, website and counter bookings.

The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Sept 26 to Oct 31. reelcinemas.ae

2. Listen to some live music

Every Sunday, R&B and soul singer Jaymie Deville lends his vocals for Treehouse’s live Remedy night. Extend your weekend and enjoy a night out against the Burj Khalifa backdrop. Girls can enjoy unlimited rosé, white and red wine for Dhs149 between 9pm and 2am.

Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Sundays, 9pm to 2am. Tel: (058) 827 2763. treehousedubai.ae

Monday September 28

3. Create your own signature scent

Oo La Lab is the cool fragrance workshop in Alserkal Avenue where you can create your own perfume and candles. An expert will guide you through the top, middle and base notes available while you experiment with combinations until you find your signature scent. Sessions start from Dhs320 and you’ll be able to keep your creation to take home.

Oo La Lab, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, daily 12pm to 8pm. oola-lab.com

4. Enjoy a meal from the Med

Did you know The Lighthouse is one of only two licensed venues in D3? Fans of a Mediterranean meal will enjoy their daily dinner deal which includes a three-course meal and two drinks. With soft drinks of mocktails it’s Dhs165 per person, or for the meal and two glasses of sparkling, rosé, red, white wine or beer it’s Dhs200. The set menu includes some Lighthouse highlights including Greek salad, baked feta, seafood risotto, penne arrabiata, and a refreshing yuzu passionfruit cheesecake.

The Lighthouse, Dubai Design District, Sat to Weds 6.30pm to 10pm, Thur & Fri 6.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 422 6024. thelighthouse.ae

Tuesday September 29

5. Have a good laugh

Every last Tuesday of the month, this cool pet-friendly hotel hosts a special comedy night from 8.30pm with four comedians taking to the stage to make guests OUI their pants with laughter. Your night will be accompanied with delicious food and drinks. The show begins at 8.30pm and it’s a minimum spend of Dhs150 redeemable on food and drink on the night. Reservations are recommended and can be made on 04 571 4343 or by emailing Nicole.Weitsz@radissonred.com

OUI Your Pants, OUIBar + Terrace, Radisson Red Silicon Oasis, Silicon Oasis, Dubai, 25 Aug, 8.30pm onwards, Dhs150 redeemable on food and drinks, Tel: (04) 571 4343. radissonhotels.com

6. Groove to some Motown music

Every Tuesday at Iris, you can enjoy a soundtrack of classic and contemporary soul, Motown and R&B from DJ B-Luv. Girls can indulge in two starters and four beverages from a curated selection for Dhs120. Dishes include prawn tempura, spicy rock chicken, crispy feta, crispy spicy tuna and quinoa pumpkin salad and for the drinks you can choose between the Iris ivy, Aperol Spritz, or your choice of house wine and spirits.

Iris, Gaucho pop up, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Tuesdays, 8pm onwards, Dhs120. Tel: (054) 319 2929. @irisdubai

Wednesday September 30

7. Check out a new evening brunch

Looking to liven up your Wednesday nights? Check out the new evening brunch at Distillery – The Downtown Dubai spot is offering a lively evening out without breaking the bank. For Dhs149 per person you can enjoy a three-course sharing menu with soft drinks, and Dhs229 there’s a three-course menu with house beverages. The three-hour brunch includes dishes such as chicken wings, tempura popcorn prawns, spicy tomato bruschetta with roasted garlic, tacos with pulled brisket, New York cheesecake and more.

Distillery, Souk al Manzil, Downtown, Wednesdays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs149 soft drinks, Dhs229 house drinks. Tel: (054) 998 2003. distillerydubai.com

8. Welcome back a popular nightlife spot

The long-awaited return of one of Dubai’s most popular nightlife venues will be happening on Wednesday September 30. Soho Garden has announced it will reopen to the public with a ‘new look’ and four exciting events throughout the week. Details on the new appearance are yet to be revealed. Kicking off on Wednesday is the ladies’ night, Soho Social. Girls can get a specially designed brunch menu for Dhs99 with food and drinks, while guys can enjoy the same for Dhs250 between 8pm and 11pm. Reservations are required, so be sure to call ahead before you turn up.