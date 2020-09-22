Careem has launched a buy one get one free promotion for the entire week…

The number one question always on our minds when it comes to lunch time is “what should we eat?” We’re always hunting for a bargain when it comes to ordering food, and Careem has a great deal running all this week.

Over 35 Dubai restaurants are participating in the promotion, all offering buy one get one free across their individual menus. Whether you’re super hungry or splitting with a friend, you’ll be able to save some extra cash on your orders this week.

You’ll find the selection under the BOGO week tab, but some options include Dubai resident favourites such as Wagamama, Zaroob, Sumo Sushi and Bento, Wok Boyz, Joga, Sandwich_Up, Circle Cafe and many more.

Careem has delivered food for a while, previously serving from its ‘Careem Now’ app, but has since combined all of its services to its main Careem app. So you can head there to place your order.

If you’re looking for something light and healthy, you can choose from restaurants including Kcal, Freshii, The Acai Spot, and Salad_Up. Alternatively if you’re keen to indulge yourself, there’s Häagen-Dazs, Pizzaro, Burritos Beyond Border, and Lord of the Wings.

The offer is running until 11.59pm on Saturday September 26, so you’ll have to be quick to make the most of it. If you’re anything like us, you’ll be placing an order for as many meal times as possible.

careem.com

Image: Unsplash