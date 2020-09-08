Best pull out your stretchy pants for unlimited pizza…

From Monday to Friday, we’ve rounded up a week’s worth of all-you-can-eat pizza deals in Dubai. Pace yourselves, people…

Mondays at Matto Restaurant and Lounge

This revamped Italian in the Oberoi hotel has just unveiled a new pizza night. Pop along on Monday nights for Sliced, where you can enjoy unlimited pizzas from 8pm to 10pm. If you’re just here for the pie, it’s Dhs90 per person, including soft drinks. Dhs140 buys you all-you-can-eat pizza, plus free-flowing wine and beer, and Dhs220 includes spirits and cocktails.

Matto, Lobby Level, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Mon 8pm to midnight (2-hour package). Dhs90 with soft drinks, Dhs140 with wine and beer, Dhs220 with spirits and cocktails. Tel: (0)52 604 3535. mattodubai.com

Tuesdays at Certo

In Media City, gather your friends for Vino e Cicchetti Tuesday’s at Certo, in the Radisson Blu Hotel. For Dhs149, you’ll get three hours of Italian snacks and wine, including your fill of fresh-from-the-oven pizzas.

Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Tue 6pm to 11pm, Dhs149. Tel: (04) 3669187. @CertoDubai

Wednesdays at Larte

The quattro formaggi is reason enough to make the trip to this Studio City eatery. Time your visit for Wednesday night, and you can have two hours of unlimited pizza and wine for Dhs149.

Larte Italian Neighbourhood Bistro, Studio One Hotel, Studio City, Pizza and Wine night every Wed, Dhs149. Tel: (04) 581 6870. larte.ae

Thursdays and Fridays at Motorino

We’re big fans of the puffy, charry crusts at Motorino – if you haven’t sampled this New York transplant for yourself, hightail it to the JBR restaurant on Thursday or Friday nights, for an endless procession of pizza, pasta, antipasti and drinks. Pace yourself for this three-hour session, priced at Dhs199.

Motorino, JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk, JBR, Thu and Fri 6pm to 9pm. Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 814 5918. motorinodubai.com

