Now, this is something worth waking up early for…

If there’s one question on our minds when we wake up on a Friday morning, it’s usually ‘where shall we go for breakfast?’. Now that we’ve feasted our way through a large number of Dubai’s most popular spots, we’re delighted to hear about a new deal in one of our favourites.

Bounty Beets, the cute and colourful cafe in Westin Mina Seyahi has just launched an all-you-can-eat breakfast deal every Friday and Saturday morning. For just Dhs99, you can tuck into as many of the 15 available dishes as you like, as well as coffee, tea and juice, between 9am and 12pm.

The new deal includes healthy breakfast favourites such as avo toast, açai bowls, and scrambled eggs, as well as some slightly more unusual dishes such as stuffed zucchini taco shells and a salmon bowl. Even the little ones can get involved, with children below six years old able to eat for Dhs29, while kids between six and 12 can dine for Dhs49.

Making the deal even more tempting is the selection of drinks included. Not only do you have tea and coffee, but also a range of healthy and refreshing juices. There’s the ‘Classic OJ’, the ‘Zinger’ – a blend of carrot, apple and ginger and also ‘Tickle Me Pink’, a mix of pineapple, orange, watermelon, cucumber and ginger.

The pretty cafe is the ideal spot to meet friends, or arrange a coffee date, with its bright pink walls and cosy outdoor terrace. As the weather starts cooling, Bounty Beets is set to become your go-to for an alfresco breakfast out on the deck.

Bounty Beets, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Fridays and Saturdays, 9am to noon, Dhs99, reservation required. Tel: (04) 399 4141. bountybeetsdubai.com