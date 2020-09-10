It’s *almost* the most wonderful time of the year…

The 100-day countdown until Christmas is on, and to celebrate two restaurants in Dubai are hosting special festive events next week.

Dubai Hills Golf Club is decking the halls early this year, as it launches ‘Make it a December to remember’ from September 16 to 19.

On Friday September 18, Hillhouse Brasserie will be hosting a Christmas Countdown brunch from 1pm to 4pm. Like any good festive feast, the meal will kick off with traditional starters of duck paté, prawn cocktails, and a turkey, chestnut and cranberry salad.

And because no Christmas lunch is complete without a classic roast, mains will include turkey with stuffing and sausages, and a prime rib of beef with all the trimmings. Finish with home-spun desserts of Christmas pudding, sticky toffee pudding and mince pies.

The Hillhouse bar team will be getting into the festive spirit, too, pouring mulled wine, gingerbread martinis, and salted caramel white Russians.

Be sure to dust off your Santa hat and daggy sweater for the event – the most festively dressed will win a turkey takeaway for four.

Also at the Dubai Hills Golf Club, The Duck Hook will be serving a limited-edition Christmas plate from September 16 to 19. Pay a visit to the cosy gastropub for a plate of roast turkey and all the trimmings, for Dhs135.

If you’d rather tuck into a turkey in the comfort of your own home, you can order a ‘roast in the post’, starting at Dhs399 for two with sides, desserts, mince pies and crackers.

Christmas Countdown at Dubai Hills Golf Club, Sept 16 to 19. Hillhouse Brasserie brunch, Dhs195 with soft drinks, Dhs325 with house drinks and cocktails, Dhs95 for children, under fours free. makeitadecembertoremember.com