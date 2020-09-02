Home isolation is no longer permitted…

A story in The National broke the news that those testing positive for Covid-19 in Abu Dhabi, will no longer be permitted to self-quarrantine in their own homes.

Now, those found to have the virus (even if they’re asymptomatic) will be requited to isolate in a healthcare facility, such as a field hospital, or hotel.

Speaking to The National, Dr Shada Al Ghazali of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said “The Home Isolation Programme has been discontinued late in August. All Covid-19 cases are isolated in assigned isolation sites and/or hotels”

“This came in line with the emirate’s strategy to control the spread of Covid-19.”

The move is intended to take infection rates down to an absolute minimum. And now that the case levels are consistently small and manageable, the emirate’s field hospitals can easily accommodate them.

There are currently five field hospitals in Abu Dhabi with a total capacity of 1,200 beds. The government, having long sinced cleared all private hospitals of Covid cases, has decreed that only state run facilities are permitted to care for those with the virus.

Those testing positive at state facilities, must enter quarrantine immediately, and will not be allowed to leave until they are cured.

Schools

The Abu Dhabi Media Office shared news today from Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disasters Committee, that it will immediately shift any school with a suspected Covid-19 case to distance learning, until testing establishes a negative result.

To protect students’ health & safety and safeguard public health, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disasters Committee will implement precautionary measures to shift any school to distance learning if a COVID-19 case is suspected, until test results are confirmed by @DoHSocial. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 1, 2020

In the communication, the Committee also took the opportunity to remind teachers, staff, parents and students that is their responsibility to declare any suspected cases, contact with positive cases, or appearance of Covid-19 symptoms.

Travel into Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi recently updated its rules on testing to enter the emirate by road.

Previously residents and citizens entering the emirate wer able to show a negative DPI test (the blood-laser analysis). Now these tests are only submissable with a supporting negative PCR test obtained with five days of the DPI result.

Tourists are still not permitted to enter the emirate by plane. As well as providing negative PCR test results (obtained within 48 hours of attempted entry), those tourists crossing at a roadborder will need to quarantine in a hotel for 14 days, with a second PCR test taken on day 12.

Images: Abu Dhabi Media Office