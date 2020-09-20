The entertainment hub will reopen on September 23…

Dubai Parks & Resorts is set to reopen on Thursday September 23, and to celebrate Rove at the Park hotel is offering a range of great staycation deals.

Starting at Dhs199++, you can book an overnight stay at Rove at the Park, including two tickets to Dubai Parks & Resorts and shuttles to the theme parks. If you’re travelling with your tribe, book two interconnecting rooms for up to six people – this family staycation starts at Dhs398++ including four theme park tickets.

These action-packed escapes are ideal for all ages, with your free tickets valid for use at either Motiongate Dubai, Bollywood Parks, Legoland or Legoland Water Park. Each ticket allows for all-day access to one park, with more than 100 rides and attractions to choose from.

Beyond the thrill of the theme parks, Rove at the Park has a gym, pool and family-friendly dining at The Daily restaurant. You’re also handily placed for the Outlet Village next door, if you fancy trawling the racks for discounted designer loot.

These staycation deals are valid for stays at Rove at the Park from September 23 to December 26, 2020.

Rove at the Park, Dubai Parks & Resorts, staycation packages from Dhs199, plus fees and taxes. rovehotels.com/hotel/rove-at-the-park

Two-for-one-tickets at Motiongate Dubai

If you don’t fancy an overnight stay at Dubai Parks & Resorts, then this Motiongate Dubai deal might be more your speed. Purchase Motiongate tickets online before September 22 – valid for entry up until October 31 – and you’ll get two Motiongate tickets for the price of one.

The ‘buy one get one free’ offer means you will pay Dhs275 for two tickets on any visit between September 23 and October 31. Alternatively, you can plump for an annual pass for Dhs395, which will give you unlimited access for 12 months.

Motiongate Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, reopening on September 23, Dhs275 for two tickets. motiongatedubai.com