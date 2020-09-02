Whether you’re seeking some spa indulgence or a getaway from the city…

Daydreaming about a luxurious time away? These exclusive Marriott resorts have some amazing deals that you need to check out.

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai

A memorable staycation awaits at the Al Maha resort, a mere 45 minutes drive away. Set in the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, relax in your very own luxurious swimming pool as you take in the stunning desert dunes and wildlife.

The resort is offering Marriott Bonvoy members Dhs400 resort credit, while non-members can avail Dhs200 resort credit when booking a full board package.

Why not visit the resort’s pool with the pool day package that includes a three-course meal at Al Diwaan from Dhs300. For a more relaxing day, unwind with the Spa Indulgence package in the serenity of Timeless Spa with a 45-minute back massage, a three-course meal and an afternoon by the pool for just Dhs360.

However, if action is more to your liking, pick the desert activities package, which will see you enjoying an array of educational and exciting experiences. Options range from horse riding, camel trekking, archery, a dune drive and falconry, and you can choose two. It will cost you just Dhs995 per person and includes access to Timeless Spa and three-course lunch at Al Diwaan.

To book: call (04) 8329900, or visit al-maha.com

Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Fujairah

Nestled between the extraordinary backdrop Hajar Mountains and the glistening Indian Ocean, Le Méridien Al Aqah is renowned for its outstanding international cuisine, spacious sea view rooms and adrenalin-fueled water sports and activities.

Spend your afternoons in one of the largest pools on the East Coast, or simply lounge on the beach while enjoying refreshing beverages.

The resort offers residents and visitors alike the chance to escape the heat for a memorable get-away with the welcome back offer. Discover the scenic destination and enjoy up to 25 per cent savings on your stay.

Marriott Bonvoy members can enjoy 25 per cent off the resort’s best available rate with complimentary breakfast. Non-members can avail of a 15 per cent discount when booking their room at the resort.

To book: call (09) 244 9000 or visit lemeridien-alaqah.com