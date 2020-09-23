The popular British comedian was due to take to the stage in October 2020…

You’ll have to wait a little longer to enjoy some serious belly laughs as popular British comedian Romesh Ranganathan’s Dubai performance has been postponed for the second time.

The famous funnyman was due to take to the stage at Dubai World Trade Centre on Friday October 16, 2020 – however this has been pushed back to an unscheduled date in 2021. All ticket holders will receive a full refund within the next 14 days.

Details on when you can repurchase tickets are yet to be announced.

Famous for his appearances on numerous British TV shows such as A League of Their Own as well as his successful series Asian Provocateur & his BBC Two series The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan, the popular comedian has also written his autobiography Straight Outta Crawley: The Memoirs Of A Distinctly Average Human Being, which became a Sunday Times Bestseller.

In 2018, he also embarked on his career in America, successfully launching his own TV series, Just Another Immigrant, which is currently airing on Sky One in the UK.

During his stint in America, he appeared twice on James Corden’s Late Late Show and made his debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

DXBLaughs presents Romesh Ranganathan, Dubai World Trade Centre, Downtown Dubai, rescheduled to 2021. dxblaughs.ae

Images: Getty