With our low fuel prices and easy access to oil, it’s hardly surprising that UAE residents have a preference for petrol-powered vehicles. But, with the effects of climate change increasingly hard to ignore, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a new initiative to encourage residents to consider an electric car for their next purchase.

From now until July 1, 2022, electric cars will be exempt from public parking fees in Dubai. The free parking is only available to electric vehicles that are registered in Dubai.

“This initiative complements a previous initiative launched in 2018 designating parking slots in various parts of Dubai to electric vehicles exclusively,” said Maitha bin Adai, of the RTA. “It contributes to improving the air quality, curbing carbon emissions and enhancing sustainability besides encouraging the public to own this type of vehicles.”

Currently, there are only around 1,800 electric vehicles licensed in Dubai. To take advantage of the free parking in Dubai, drivers of electric cars don’t need to do a thing.

“Owners of electric vehicles need not approach RTA to obtain the exemption,” bin Adai said. “Vehicles listed as electric vehicles will be automatically exempted from parking fees and the smart systems in place will ease the monitoring of public parking.”

Electric cars already benefit from free charging in Dubai. In November last year, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) extended the free-charging trial until December 31, 2021.

A tweet from the RTA this morning confirmed that the free parking did not apply to multi-storey carparks.

