Brilliant burger joint Pickl is giving away 1,000 ice cream sandos this week… but you have to be quick!

The ice cream sandwich has become a summertime classic, but nothing beats Pickl ice cream sandos, one of Dubai’s most treasured treats. Thankfully, you’re in with the chance of bagging yourself one of these hunky slabs of goodness for free.

Here’s the deal: To celebrate countrywide domination, and more importantly the launch of Pickl’s new branch in City Centre Deira, the burger boys are giving away 1,000 precious ice cream sandos for free, over the next week from September 8 to September 14, but only in their new branch.

If you’re one of the first 1,000, you’ll be able to choose from four different – but equally delicious – flavours: vanilla, salted caramel, strawberry cheesecake and double chocolate.

How do you get your hands on a free ice cream sando? Easy. Order a meal inside the new Deira City Centre outlet, and the first 1,000 orders will be handed a voucher. Bob’s your uncle, one free sando for you.

The voucher is valid until September 30, and will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis

Pickl, Deira City Centre, Sun to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thur to Sat 10am to midnight. Tel: (04) 2524500. eatpickl.com