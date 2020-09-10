Now you have no excuses…

Dubai Sports Council has announced plans for a four-day fitness activation for all UAE residents. ‘Fitness 4 EveryBody’ will offer free access to many of the country’s fitness facilities between September 17 and 20.

More than 20 fitness facilities in over 60 locations are offering gym access and classes (both online and in person) for free, with no catch. It’s the first time an activation like this has taken place in the UAE so it’s a great opportunity to get involved in some free exercise.

Locations include: Fitness First, GymNation, Gold’s Gym, Fitness 360, MetroFitt, The Platform Studios, Fidelity Fitness Club, Shape Ladies Club, Ignite Wellness, Les Mills, Zumba, Mashup Total Conditioning, Fitness Zone, Twist Gym, Fitness HQ, Super Gym, Rising Gym, Dubai Active, REPs UAE, Tough Mudder, Zumba, Mashup Total Conditioning and MEFITPRO.

Tough Mudder will be hosting free fitness classes on social media, or you can head to Ignite Wellness for complimentary in-person sessions. If you just want to spend some time in the gym, Fitness First, GymNation, Gold’s Gym and more will all be offering free access over the four days.

Whether you’re just starting out on your fitness journey or are a regular in the UAE gym scene, this four-day event is set to be a great way to boost your energy levels, get your body moving and make you feel great.

Khalid Al Awar, Director of Dubai Sports Council’s Sports Events Department, said: “We are proud to see the UAE fitness industry unite after what has been a tough period for everyone. The Fitness 4 EveryBody initiative is a great testament of the community spirit of the UAE fitness industry. We look forward to continuing to work with and support the leaders of the UAE fitness industry to create more opportunities for people to participate in fitness and to improve the health and wellbeing of UAE residents.”

fitness4everybody.ae