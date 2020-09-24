The festival where the best of Bavaria comes to the capital…

Oktoberfest is a German ‘Volksfest’, dating back to the 1800s, and, you can count this as one of your expert-endorsed five-facts-a-day, the very first one took place in 1810 and was in celebration of a royal wedding.

Nowadays of course, it’s all about donning the drindl and lederhosen and getting busy with Germany’s leading hedonistic pursuits.

We’re talking about celebrating the smart way, with ein stein or maybe even zwei stein of German hops, a plate stacked to the rafters with bratwurst — all set to the rousing soundtrack of an oompah band.

And although it will be a little different this year, with — socially distant table thumping and the dilemma of choosing a mask that complements your plaits — the capital’s toned-down Oktoberfestivities could still be just the Teutonic to your 2020 woes…

Jumeriah at Saadiyat Island

Jumeriah at Saadiyat Island’s Offside is focusing on the core message of the Bavarian folk festival — MEAT. The limited-time a la carte offers cold cuts, kebab, whole platters full of sausages, a metre-long veal bratwurst, and schnitzel. Other Deutche (non-meat) dishes include saurkraut, rostis and oodles of apfel strudel. Top of the hops list comes traditional huge, litre steins of Bavria’s finest brews for Dhs70 (on a buy three-get-one-free deal).

Jumeriah at Saadiyat island, from 5pm daily until September 26, menu prices start at Dhs40 per item. Tel: (02) 811 4342, @jumeirahsaadiyat

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel

This hotel is taking the famous European folk fest and giving it a distinctly Abu Dhabi twist. It’s hosted poolside with lagoon and mangrove views, but you’ll still find all that traditional Bavarian hops, alongside chicken schnitzel, sausage platters, warm German pretzels, apple strudel and more. Authentic ambiance comes care of the themed decor and entertainment. Deutsche drink deals include buy-two-get-one on select pints, and five for Dhs170 on others. Prost to that.

The Pool Deck at Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel, Zone 1, Eastern Mangrove, September 25 to October 4, 2pm to 7pm daily. Tel: (02) 656 1000, @anantaraeasternmangroves

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club

It’s all gone noticeably Bavarian on Saadiyat Beach Golf Club’s Dolphin Lawn. Their special set-up offers authentic German eats and some great combo deals. You can get a German snack and a stein of authentic hops for just Dhs70. There are also three-liter towers from Dhs210 and connoisseur bottles of imported hops available from Dhs45.

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Saadiyat Island, from September 29 to October 10, weekdays 4pm to 11pm, weekends noon to 11pm. Tel: (05) 56 660 8780, @saadiyatbeachgolfclub

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa

The hills are alive with sound of Munich at The Retreat, Westin Abu Dhabi, who are hosting a special ‘Taste of Oktoberfest’ menu, available throughout peak lederhosen season. Fans of fine European fare can choose from a stunning collection of Germanic gastronomy, with prices starting from just Dhs45. Damen und herren can get to sharin’ Bavarian charcuterie platers, pretzels, stockpiles of sauerkraut, currywurst, bratwursts, schnitzel, ribs, dumplings and the ultimate Deutsche dessert, apple strudel. And it wouldn’t be Oktoberfest without a tankard of German hops, to wash it all down.

The Retreat at The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, September 30 to October 18, prices from Dhs45. Tel: (02) 616 9999, marriott.com

Images: Pixabay/Unsplash/Provided