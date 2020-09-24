ADDED announces new guidelines for reopening ‘entertainment centres’ and ‘gaming halls’…

Gaming hubs and kid’s soft play centres (think Fun City, Action Zone, Fun Works, Kidz Factory and the like) have been closed since March as part of the capital’s pandemic restrictions.

Now, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development has issued guidelines for reopening these sorts of mall-based facilities.

.@AbuDhabiDED issues guidelines on the reopening of entertainment centres and gaming halls in #AbuDhabi, following the implementation of preventative measures. These locations will operate at 60% capacity, in line with limits set out for all outlets at shopping malls. pic.twitter.com/tjX3wpSHhs — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 23, 2020

The operational guidelines naturally include rules to ensure the entertainment available is fun and safe for everyone.

They’ll be operating at a maximum capacity of 60 per cent.

Also required is: Mandatory testing for all staff prior to the return; regular deep sterilisations throughout the day; temperature checks; social distancing; masks and gloves for all staff; masks for all customers.

Special attention must be given to the equipment too. All rides, machines, handles, sticks, buttons, ropes, pads or any other paraphernalia man-handled by children, must be disinfected after each use.

Ball pits will have their capacity capped at 30 per cent and have to undergo seperate deep cleans periodically throughout the day.

Images: What’s On Archive