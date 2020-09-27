There’s more to this Jumeirah hotel than meets the eye…

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel is located in the heart of Old Dubai, though, don’t be fooled by its simple yet distinctive green and bronzed-glass exterior.

The hotel is a must-visit, not just for its first-class hospitality, but for the treasure trove of vibrant artworks it holds within.

Home Suite Home (for the day)

Upon arrival, we were warmly greeted and escorted to the reception where we were asked to fill in a small form. We were handed a unique set of red card keys and shown to our sanitised suite on the ninth floor.

The modern and open suite included a small sitting area with a comfy sofa and a spacious bathroom that included a walk-in shower. Fancy a therapeutic soak in the tub with sweeping views of the Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club? No need to make a trip to the spa as it can be enjoyed in your very own room, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and open bathtub.

Speaking of which, sunsets here are one not to be missed. Stay in your room or head to Cu-ba to soak in the pool or indulge in a drink or two. We recommend trying the Gravity, the hotel’s award-winning, highly Instagrammable cocktail made with whisky, red wine, green apple reduction, cinnamon and vanilla.

Time to dine

Hunger pangs drew us away from our suite to Nomad restaurant. The menu is made up of international flavours, including sriracha prawns and chicken bites, which disappeared within minutes of being brought to our table.

For mains, we opted for the classic chicken tikka masala, which was creamy and had just the right amount of spice and flavour. The lamb chops from the Iranian mixed grill were cooked perfectly and were thoroughly enjoyed by my plus one, while I enjoyed a bite or two of the chicken jojeh kebab with my order of casareccia pasta with turkey ham, mushrooms, poached egg and grated parmesan cheese.

Ending our night on a sweet note, we shared the ‘chocolate bar’ (chocolate cremeux, hazelnut chocolate crisp and maple ice cream) and the sticky toffee pudding with butterscotch sauce and vanilla ice cream. Both were delicious and not overly sweet.

Artistic side

Hidden inside the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel is one of Dubai’s largest art collections which, if you’re an art lover or not, is worth checking out.

There are 482 artworks spread across the hotel, which have been created by 51 contemporary artists from the Middle East. You don’t have to go out of your way to go looking for them (although it’s a great way to up your steps count), as you’ll come across several standouts as you make your way around the hotel.

The aptly named ‘flying carpet’ by Halim Al Karim can be seen as you take the elevator to your room and you shouldn’t miss the Instagrammable ‘belly raining’ by Asmae Alami – a large-scale sculptural work which shows calligraphic-styled, Arabic letters through the ‘water’ element symbolising heavy rains.

Head outside to get a closer look at ‘DiscOriental’ by Chahine Khosravi. The tall structure is easily seen as you drive past the hotel from the main road and represents the artist’s interpretation of nature, depicted by leaves flowing through a giant sculptural wind.

Wellness and leisure

If keeping active is more your thing, the aviation club features state-of-the-art gyms, two indoor squash courts, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools and a fitness studio.

If you fancy a much-needed spa treatment, Akaru Spa by Soul Senses offers up several tranquil treatments in garden-view rooms.

Time to say goodbye

As much as we wanted time to stand still, the sun came back up after a deep night sleep in our suite and it was back to Nomad for breakfast.

Our preferred style of eggs could be ordered off the menu but other options were available buffet style around the restaurant. I picked the eggs Benedict, which was delicious and just the right portion size, while my plus one enjoyed the classic scrambled eggs.

At the buffet, friendly chefs dished out hash browns, baked beans, bacon and much more from the savoury selection, and pancakes and waffles to finish on a sweet note.

With so many Jumeirah properties in Dubai, this wonderful hotel can easily be overlooked. However, thanks to its incredible art collection, this is one that design fans will enjoy.

Images: Jumeirah Property