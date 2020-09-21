This great UAE campground is fun for the whole family…

Need to put life on pause and escape the bustling city for a little time away? Well, how does camping or glamping sound? Popular tourist spot, Longbeach Campground in Ras Al Khaimah, is reopening on Thursday, October 15.

The campground is perfect for the whole family, with accommodation ranging from traditional camping in tents on the beach, to khaki-coloured safari tents or luxury panoramic glamping pods, the latter of which have their own private deck and jacuzzi.

Half board packages include dinner and breakfast, served from live BBQ cooking stations on the beach, with complimentary soft drinks on offer throughout the day and three hours of alcoholic beverages in the evening.

Activities are aplenty. For the little ones, there’s a dedicated kids’ club or fun games such as kite flying, egg hunting, giant jenga, tug of war, sack race, hula hoop, surf gladiator, plus beach volleyball and more.

Water sports include kayaking or paddle boarding. Other activities include sunrise yoga, a trip to the on-site spa or even pottery or stitching. Longbeach Campground will open on weekdays as well as weekends, this season.

New activities introduced are Salsa dance classes, Afro-drumming and more beach games. Additionally, four brand new gazebos will be onsite, offering relaxing spa experiences, if you need some time out.

Another new feature is the Floating Theatre, which sits out on decking above the sea water. By day, it will be a lounge with a live DJ, where you can sit and work your way through cocktails, mocktails and shisha.

By night, it will transform back into the popular Floating Theatre, showing some great movies on the huge screen as you recline on cushy, colorful beanbags.

