Sponsored: Take a time-warp back to the ’90s at The Meydan Hotel…

It’s time to take a trip down memory lane so grab your butterfly clips, dust off your Walkman, and Cha Cha Slide to the nearest Uber because The Meydan Hotel is taking us back to the ’90s.

Throw in some lip smackin’ food, themed drinks, and get lost in the blissful, riotous fun that is the new Thursday evening ’90s brunch at Farriers Restaurant.

Of course, no ’90s brunch would be complete without a Bomb Diggity menu. Here you’ll find dishes such as a slow-cooked barbecue brisket, Texas-style sandwiches and desserts, which you can pair with themed cocktails from the drinks menu.

If you Don’t Want To Miss A Thing, step away from your grub and around the venue to check out the themed props at the photo booth, while of course, classic ’90s nostalgic hits play on loop.

Oh, and Remember The Time when cut-offs were a fashion statement? Well, if you still have them, now’s the time to bear them proudly.

The ’90s brunch starts at Dhs149 for the soft drinks package and Dhs249 for the house package.

If at the brunch’s Closing Time post 10pm you don’t want the nostalgia to end, head on over to the Millennium Lounge’s Terrace and enjoy after-party drinks for just Dhs79 where you will get an hour’s worth of free-flow house drinks.

The Meydan Hotel, Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, Thur 7pm to 10pm from September 3, Dhs149 soft drinks, Dhs249 house drinks. Tel: (04) 3813333. @themeydanhotel_dxb