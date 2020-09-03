Calling all movie-buffs…

After several long months without the release of major new movies in cinemas, they are finally being screened in theatres and we hope to see a lot more releasing in the coming weeks.

Click to see the trailer’s for last week’s film releases that included Fatima, The Secret: Dare to Dream and 100% Wolf

Here are new movies you can see in Dubai cinemas this weekend.

Mulan

Possibly one of the most awaited Disney movie this year, this film follows the story of a girl named Mulan who fearful of her ailing father being drafted into the Chinese military, cleverly impersonates a man and takes his place. She goes off to train accompanied by her dragon, Mushu. She uses her smarts to help ward off a Hun invasion of China, falling in love with a dashing captain along the way.

Starring: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Li Gong

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama (PG)

Mr. Jones

The film follows the story of a Welsh journalist, Gareth Jones who risks his life to expose the truth about the devastating famine in the Soviet Union in the early 1930s.

Starring: James Norton, Vanessa Kirby, Peter Sarsgaard

Genre: Biography, Drama, Thriller (18 TBC)

The New Mutants

Five teenage mutants – Mirage, Wolfsbane, Cannonball, Sunspot and Magik, undergo treatments at a secret institution that will cure them of their dangerous powers. Invited by Dr. Cecilia Reyes to share their stories, their memories soon turn into terrifying realities as they start to question why they’re being held and who’s trying to destroy them.

Starring: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton

Genre: Action, Horror, Sci-Fi (PG13)