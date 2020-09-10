Calling all movie-buffs…

After several long months without the release of major new movies in cinemas, they are finally being screened in theatres and we hope to see a lot more releasing in the coming weeks.

Here are new movies you can see in UAE cinemas this weekend.

Sniper Assassin’s End

On the run from the CIA, special ops sniper Brandon Beckett and his legendary father take on Russian mercenaries and a yakuza-trained assassin.

Starring: Chad Michael Collins, Sayaka Akimoto, Tom Berenger

Genre: Action, Thriller (PG13)

Tickets: Book now

Freaks

Kept locked inside the house by her father, 7-year-old Chloe lives in fear and fascination of the outside world. It’s a place where abnormals are a constant threat – or so she believes. But, when a mysterious stranger offers her a glimpse of what’s really happening, Chloe soon learns that the truth isn’t so simple, but the danger is very real.

Starring: Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, Grace Park

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi (PG15)

Tickets: Book now

Vivarium

Hoping to find the perfect place to live, a couple travel to a suburban neighbourhood in which all the houses look identical. But when they try to leave the labyrinth-like development, each road mysteriously takes them back to where they started.

Starring: Imogen Poots, Danielle Ryan, Molly McCann

Genre: Comedy, Horror, Mystery (PG15)

Tickets: Book now

After We Collided

You might also like Movie review: Is Tenet a masterpiece or just a waste of time?

Based on the 2014 fiction novel by the same name, After We Collided is an American romantic drama film and is the sequel to the 2019 film After. This film follows Tessa’s intense breakup with Hardin and its aftermath. Will love overcome the past? After all it’s not that easy to walk away.

Starring: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Louise Lombard

Genre: Drama, Romance (15+)

Tickets: Book now

Weathering With You

A boy runs away to Tokyo and befriends a girl who appears to be able to manipulate the weather.

Starring: Kotaro Daigo, Nana Mori, Shun Oguri

Genre: Animation, Drama, Family (PG13)

Tickets: Book now

Images: stills