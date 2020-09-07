From exceptional breakfasts to Korean comfort food…

Looking to switch up your eating routine? Dubai’s chefs have been busy in the kitchen, revamping their menus and creating new dishes, including tempting breakfasts, meaty mains, and show-stopping desserts.

Here are 10 new menus to try in Dubai.

Weekend breakfasts at Lowe

Lowe is back after a Covid-imposed break, albeit in an abbreviated, weekend-only format. The edgy Antipodean eatery in the Koa Canvas hub delivers modern, produce-driven plates of exceptional fare. Be sure to book ahead for their leisurely weekend brunch (not the boozy, dance-on-tables kind), where standout dishes include smashed avo with prawns and yuzu koshu, and the Lowe breakfast of haloumi, boiled egg, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, chickpeas, olives and flatbread.

Lowe, Koa Canvas, Wadi Al Safa 3, Dubai, Fri and Sat 8am to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 320 1890. lowe-dubai.com

Korean comfort food at Kaffe Bloom

Tucked within the 1004 Gourmet Store in the Greens is this hidden gem of a coffee shop. They’ve just added a stack of Korean comfort foods to their menu, including cheese tteokbokki (chewy rice cakes in a spicy sauce), fiery gochujang chicken, and 24-hour beef bulgogi over rice. While your there, stock up on hard-to-find Asian ingredients from the adjoining grocery store.

Kaffe Bloom, 1004 Gourmet, The Onyx Tower, The Greens, Sat to Thu 7am to 9pm, Fri 11am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 394 3973. instagram.com/kaffebloom/

Meaty mains at McGettigan’s

McGettigan’s JLT has teamed up with The British Butcher Shop to offer a rib-sticking pub classics such as sausages with colcannon mash and onion gravy, or the Yorkshire pork and apple burger. They’ve also upped their vegan and vegetarian offerings, with an avocado vegan burger, pumpkin ravioli, and wicked-sounding four-cheese pasta drizzled with truffle oil.

McGettigan’s, JLT, Sun to Thu noon to 1am, Fri and Sat noon to 2am. Tel: (0)4 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai/

Autumn dishes at The Sum of Us

There’s a lot to like about the new menu at The Sum of Us. Should we start with the fried chicken sando, or perhaps the calorific crab and kale benedict? After something a little lighter? Zero in on the prawn, pomelo and green papaya salad, or the spiced cauliflower with quinoa.

The Sum of Us, Burj Al Salam, World Trade Centre, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)56 445 7526. thesumofusdubai.com

Brilliant baked goods from Rise & Dawn

Make your own chicken katsu sandos at home with an order of shokupan bread from Rise & Dawn. The light-as-air loaf will seriously up your sandwich game. Also fresh to the bakery menu are the Korean garlic petal breads, loaded with cream cheese, garlic butter and a sprinkle of parsley. For Australians craving a taste of home, the lamingtons and sausage rolls promise old-school nostalgia.

Rise & Dawn Bakehouse, order by 5pm for next-day delivery. riseanddawnbakehouse.com

Naughty and nice dishes at Cassette

This French-leaning cafe at The Courtyard, Al Quoz, has just revamped its breakfast and lunch menus. Begin your day with virtuous vegan beetroot pancakes or the healthy porridge bowl, or head to the other end of the spectrum with the decadent truffle potato Lyonnaise with caramelised onions, bacon, egg and truffle hollandaise. For lunch, there’s a hearty portobello mushroom burger, five new salads and a tasty chicken sanga.

Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, daily 8am to 6pm. cassette.ae

Alice in Wonderland menu at Tania’s Teahouse

Prepare to go down the rabbit hole with this whimsical menu at Tania’s Teahouse. For the month of September, enjoy a Mad Hatter’s afternoon tea, colour-changing drinks, an eye-popping Queen of Hearts strawberry shortcake dessert, and a quirky supper club on September 23.

Tania’s Teahouse, Villa 779A, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, daily, 9am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 324 0021. taniasteahouse.com.

Yumnuts and Cretzels from Marks & Spencer Cafe

Marks & Spencer Cafe has just added a range of toasts, salads, wraps and sandwiches to it dine-in and take-away menu, with two dishes in particular piquing our interest. The yumnut is a cross between a doughnut and a yum yum, while the cretzel is a croissant-pretzel hybrid, dusted with sea salt flakes.

Marks & Spencer Cafes, various locations including The Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, Marina Walk, The Springs Souk and Yas Mall. marksandspencerme.com

Asian desserts and drinks at The Noodle House

How do you make a chocolate brownie even more satisfying? Dunk it in tempura batter and deep-fry that bad boy. This is just one of the fresh additions to the Asian dessert menu at The Noodle House, which also includes a dreamy mango milk cake, and gently spiced chilli chocolate cake. The Souk Madinat venue is slinging some Asian-inflected cocktails, too, such as the classic Singapore sling and a zesty Tom Yum number.

The Noodle House, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Nakheel Mall, and JBR The Walk. Tel: 800 666 353. thenoodlehouse.com

French fancies at La Serre Boulangerie

This supremely chic boulangerie is known for its classic French patisserie and delicate desserts. Now available over the counter and delivered are the dainty fraisier patisserie with strawberries, cream and sponge; a tropical mango danish; and the love child of croissants and doughnuts, the cronut, drizzled in lemon glaze.

La Serre Boulangerie, Vida Downtown, Mohammed Bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, daily 7am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 528 3779. laserre.com