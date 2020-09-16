The beachside restaurant replaces Palm Jumeirah’s Ras Beach Vibes…

There’s a brand new Caribbean restaurant opening at Club Vista Mare this weekend. On Thursday September 17, Palm Bay will open, replacing lively haunt Ras Beach Vibes, promising authentic Caribbean food, fruity cocktails and hot weekday deals.

Fans of Ras Beach Vibes will be pleased to see that Palm Bay has kept its interiors in keeping with its colourful theme. Instagrammable opportunities can be found around every corner, with bright neon signs crafted into quotes and graffiti artwork created by local artists adorn the walls.

Palm Bay boasts indoor and outdoor seating, with beach facilities coming a little later this year. The restaurant is split into zones themed around well-known Caribbean towns: Kingston, Havana, Bridge Town, Port of Spain and Santa Domingo.

A rainbow of colour floods the space, with miss-matched pattern furniture, cosy booths, exposed brick walls and lush greenery encasing the central pillar. Outside, a garden has been fashioned with solid wood benches and vivid green faux grass.

The menu has been crafted by Head Chef Gregory who was born and raised in St Vincent before making his way to United States, England, Poland, South Africa and the UAE. The cuisine is described as ‘a fantastic fusion of African, Cajun, Creole, European, Latin American, Indian and even Middle East influences’.

Throughout the week you’ll find a range of exciting offers starting with Havana Ladies’ Night every Tuesday. Girls will receive 50 per cent off the food menu and three complimentary drinks between 7pm and midnight. On Thursdays guests can enjoy unlimited wings for Dhs99 while on Saturdays you can get a roast and two drinks for Dhs250.

On Fridays the team will be launching a brunch which offers unlimited starters, sharing mains and chef’s homemade desserts. Between 2pm and 5pm guests can enjoy a three-hour package starting from Dhs275 for ladies and Dhs325 for gents.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm until late, opens Thurs Sept 17. Tel: (04) 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com

Images: Provided